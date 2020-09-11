Maine DOE Update – September 11, 2020

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The Maine Department of Education Data Team is constantly striving to streamline and simplify required data collections. Recent work has been done to simplify 2019-2020 graduation reporting and processing. These efforts came swiftly and in response to data quality concerns and feedback received from our School Administrative Units (SAUs). | More

To assist those who are responsible for the important task of reporting quarterly attendance data to the Maine Department of Education, the DOE Data Team will be holding a webinar on Wednesday September 16th, from 10am to 11am. | More

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education is excited to announce the official launch of our MOOSE (Maine Online Opportunities for Sustained Education) Learning Platform! MOOSE is live today and available as a resource to anyone who is interested. | More

The Maine Kids Rock Initiative, a statewide program that offers professional training to teachers as well as grants for instruments and equipment to schools with identified needs, enters its fourth year with the addition of the following educators to its roster | More

Now, more than ever, as our schools embark on the most extraordinary school year the world has ever experienced, it is important to take the time to recognize the outstanding people who are going above and beyond to serve our schools, the students, and their community as hardworking employees and educators. With that in mind, the Maine Department of Education invites community members, co-workers, fellow educators, parents, friends, families, and students to nominate school employees and educators for the following honors that are now seeking nominations. | More

Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education (MACTE) has opened nominations for the annual Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year Award. This is an annual award that recognize teachers who are providing outstanding career and technical education programs for youth and/or adults in their respective fields and communities. Recipients of this award must be nominated by their CTE Director. | More

In an effort to support PreK-12 teachers across the state, Eastern Maine Community College and the Maine Department of Education teamed up to launch a new, free education training program that will allow trainees to work as supervised support staff in PreK-12 classrooms this year. | More

Maine DOE Team member Cristy Osier is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Cristy | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities