Jimmy Williamson and Friends Charts on Yacht Rock SiriusXM Radio with New Single of "Love Will Find A Way"
EINPresswire.com/ -- National Recording Vocalist and Front Man Jimmy Williamson and Friends, has released a new single. “Love Will Find A Way” was released on June 1, 2020 and has charted 2 months in a row on “Yacht Rock Miami” SiriusXM Radio.
Watch the video for “Love Will Find A Way” here: https://youtu.be/24mQ2jftdh0
Jimmy Williamson started entertaining at the age of 15, traveling throughout the tri- state area of West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio. By the time he was 19 years old, Jimmy's voice landed him on Wild Cherry’s Number #1 Hit “Play That Funky Music.” As a front man and vocalist, Jimmy continues to perform, share stages and record with Grammy Artists around the globe. Jimmy’s original recordings and unique versatile creative renditions for some of the most noted artists in the world has landed him in, and on stages, as well as recording studios with the “original artists.”
With his unique and soulful styles, “A Journey Through the Looking Glass” is a tribute through some of the most Credited Music in History! Timeless Classics include Jimmy’s renditions of tracks and artists such as “Me and Mrs. Jones,” “Summertime,” “Georgy Porgy,” “Lowdown,” Frank Sinatra, Gino Vannelli, The Spinners, Bobby Caldwell, Al Jarreau, and more, touching on every genre from Soul, R&B, Jazz, Fusion, Standard, Show Tunes, Rock and more.
Jimmy, along with his band, consisting of all World Class Touring Musicians, launched the LP “From the Soul” in 2014. Jimmy is currently in the studio recording vocal tracks for a project produced by Kim Reilly & SeaSide Music Management, including Artists such as; Burleigh Drummond, Joe Puerta and Doug Jackson of Ambrosia, John Ford Coley of England Dan and John Ford Coley, Dave Muse of Firefall, Eliot Lewis and Brian Dunne of Hall and Oates and Live From Daryl's House, many others...
Jimmy’s career also consists of recording radio jingles for corporations such as, Coors light, ESPN Sports Network, etc.
Jimmy has several awards in entertainment categories, including voice, stage presence and showmanship. With 45 years of entertaining experience, Jimmy's talents are unsurpassed. and continue to grow!
Jimmy Williamson - Lead Vocals
Agustin Conti - Bass
Rolando Grooscors - Guitar
Pablo Gil - Keyboard/Sax
Shay Eischen - Drums
Background Vocals - Rolando Grooscors & Kim Reilly
Mix/Mastering - Rolando Grooscors
Jimmy Williamson's official website: www.lookingglassjourney.com
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=3084133681713545&set=a.100703146723295&type=3&theater
SeaSide Music Management
Inside MusiCast
OffShore Talent
Technical Productions
www.seasidemusicmgmt.com
www.insidemusicast.com
Find us on Facebook and iTunes Worldwide
Press inquiries:
Billy James
