Lane Closures on U.S. 50A in Fernley Continue as Repaving Starts

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Additional single lane closures will begin Monday, Sept. 14 on Alternate U.S. 50/U.S. 95 in Fernley as part of a continuing Nevada Department of Transportation project to enhance the highway.

The project began in early August, with construction-related lane and shoulder closures on Alternate U.S 50 between Fernley High School and the West Main Street/Business I-80 junction. Through early October, the single lane closures will continue between 6am-6pm weekdays as crews repave the highway. While the majority of travel delays will be under 15 minutes, drivers should anticipate up to 30-minute travel delays through the work zone. Businesses, side roads and driveways will remain accessible during construction.

Approximately three miles of Alternate U.S. 50 will be repaved from south of Royal Oaks Drive to the West Main Street/Business I-80 junction in downtown Fernley. The existing pavement surface will be milled and paved with a new asphalt surface. A new 10-foot wide multi-use path will be constructed on the highway’s east side between Fernley High School and Cottonwood Lane. A right turn lane will be constructed for improved pedestrian and traffic safety at Cottonwood Lane. Accessibility improvements and new sidewalk and paving will also be added along the highway’s west side between Shadow Drive and Main Street. Highway paving will be widened to allow enhanced parallel parking and access to In Town Park. The road was last fully repaved in 1993, with minor resurfacing in 2012. Roadway lighting improvements will be made in early 2021 as electrical poles are manufactured.

In 2017, NDOT repaved an adjoining section of Alternate U.S. 50/U.S. 95 between U.S. 50 in Silver Springs and Royal Oaks Drive in Fernley. New passing lanes were also installed, roadway slopes flattened for safety and roadside guardrail replaced.

The project will improve the highway for the more than 7,000 drivers who travel it daily.

State highway information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.