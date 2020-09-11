NDOT to Begin Paving of Southwest McCarran Blvd. Sept. 13 as Part of Continuing Road Project

CARSON CITY, Nev. – On Sept. 13, the Nevada Department of Transportation will begin repaving southwestern McCarran Boulevard (State Route 659) in Reno as part of a continuing project to enhance the roadway between South Virginia and West Fourth streets.

Weekday overnight single lane closures have been in place on McCarran Boulevard since the project began in June as crews installed roadway drainage, landscaping, accessibility and other improvements. Drivers will see additional upcoming lane restrictions as the following construction takes place:

Sept. 13-30: paving will take place between West Fourth Street and Skyline Boulevard with single lane closures Sunday evenings through Friday mornings from 7pm to 6am nightly. One lane will be open in each direction at all times and business and residential access will remain available. Intermittent turn closures will take place for paving at intersections, including West Fourth Street, Mayberry Drive and Plumb Lane. Speed limits will be reduced in the work zone. Motorists should drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions. While the majority of travel delays will be minimal, drivers should anticipate up to 30-minute delays.

October and November: overnight single lane closures will take place from 7pm to 6am nightly Sunday evenings through Friday mornings between West Fourth and South Virginia streets. Daytime weekend single lane closures will also take place for paving.

Paving will continue next year from Skyline Boulevard to South Virginia Street. As the project continues through late 2021, nearly three inches of roadway surface will ultimately be removed and repaved on more than six miles of McCarran Boulevard between South Virginia and West Fourth streets. Existing roadway medians will be slightly raised in certain areas to more safely separate opposite directions of travel. Select right turn pockets, including at Greensburg Circle, will be reconfigured and restriped for enhanced visibility and accessibility for bicyclists. Roadway accessibility will also be improved with new sidewalk ramps and new pedestrian crosswalk push buttons. New trees and landscaping treatments will also replace older roadway landscaping.

As many as 32,000 drivers travel sections of the road daily.

In 2017, NDOT resurfaced both directions of McCarran Boulevard between Greensboro and Mayberry drives with a quarter-inch layer of asphalt as an economical interim roadway improvement to provide a smoother ride before the current roadway repaving takes place.