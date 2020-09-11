State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Sept. 17 via teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9:00 a.m., remotely, via teleconference. The public may listen to the meeting by phone.

WHO: State Water Infrastructure Authority WHAT: Meeting via teleconference (WebEx)* WHEN: Thursday, Sept.17, at 9:00 a.m.

*Instructions for listening to the meeting by phone (WebEx) are available at:

Call in number is 415.655.0003

Access code is 171 733 6294

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority

