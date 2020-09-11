Sharpen Founder Hosting Fireside Chats with National Experts to Support Communities During Suicide Prevention Month
Conversations to cover topics such as suicide prevention, school behavioral health, and student wellness
The Sharpen team wants to facilitate conversations that might provide someone a ray of light during these difficult times.”SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharpen Founder Robyn Hussa Farrell is hosting a series of fireside chats this fall featuring national experts focused on student and family mental wellness. The first Fireside Chat – School Behavioral Health, Student Wellness and Suicide Prevention – is on Wednesday, Sept. 16 from noon to 1 p.m., featuring Dr. Mark Weist and the Behavioral Alliance of South Carolina. Educational leaders and journalists are encouraged to attend by registering at www.sharpenminds.com/chats. Sharpen Fireside Chats are a free resource that provide best practices to support individuals, communities and families.
— Sharpen Founder Robyn Hussa Farrell
The weekly topics will range from school behavioral health, evidence-based suicide prevention models, athlete resilience, mindfulness-based stress reduction, substance use, suicide risk and the role of trauma and eating disorders as suicide indicators.
“As many students across the country have shifted to virtual classes, they are feeling more mental and emotional stress than they can handle alone,” said Hussa Farrell. “Anxiety affects students at a higher rate than the general population and the continued quarantine guidelines make their lives even tougher. The Sharpen team wants to facilitate conversations that might provide someone a ray of light during these difficult times. We are honored to host Dr. Mark Weist for our first conversation.”
Dr. Weist and the Behavioral Alliance of South Carolina have led the charge on best practices in school-based mental health. Dr. Weist and his team, including June Greenlaw, Taylor Davis, and Erin Scherder, will share the latest strategies for student wellness and suicide prevention in K-12 schools.
On Sept. 22, from noon to 1pm, Sharpen will feature Rahul N. Mehra, MD, Chief Physician Officer of National Center for Performance Health and Child & Adolescent psychiatrist. He has implemented programs in communities and universities to support athlete resilience.
On Sept. 24, from noon to 1pm, Sharpen will host a fireside chat focused on college students. The session will offer tools and techniques for stress reduction featuring Dr. Natalie Fadel, Dr. Liz Jodoin and Dr. Alexis Stoner. These leaders have deployed and implemented unique programs and solutions to support resilience among college students and medical students.
As other fireside chats get added, they will be listed at www.SharpenMinds.com/chats.
Sharpen collaborates with licensed mental health professionals to provide school leadershipprogramming for mental health and students self-help information, techniques and guidance in a safe environment. Unique to Sharpen, the content is offered in the voices and perspectives of students themselves to increase engagement and decrease stigma.
For more than 10 years, Sharpen has worked with individuals from diverse backgrounds and with national experts and researchers to create a library of more than 450 educational videos and materials that have shown to decrease stigma, improve the connection to treatment and improve mindfulness and healthy coping skills.
To join in on the fireside chat series, log on to https://www.sharpenminds.com/chats. Also video captured of the fireside chats can be made available to the media and will be broadcast on Facebook Live at a future date. To learn more about Sharpen, please visit www.sharpenminds.com.
About Sharpen
Sharpen is a cloud service that improves behavioral health outcomes for communities. Our turn-key solution includes inexpensive, branded mobile environments that can be quickly deployed at state, county and municipal levels, evidence-based screening tools and over 450 educational modules created in collaboration with national experts. Our service offers private communication networks and patient self-help techniques in a discreet and safe environment. Unique to Sharpen, the content is offered in the voices and perspectives of the audience being served.
