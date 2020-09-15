Alyce LaViolette Evolves Abuse and Domestic Violence Services to Meet Increased Need During COVID-19 Lockdowns
Increased Domestic Violence Cases Show Need for Increased Education and Advocacy as We Enter National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
As we move into October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month - one way to help survivors is by cultivating hope and focusing on things they can control.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Believing our community is stronger together, Alyce LaViolette continues to actively support survivors as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. Putting up unique barriers and limiting access to support safely, the pandemic has put survivors in close proximity to their abusive partner. As shelter-in-place orders began to lift throughout the country, domestic violence contact volume has increased nationally by 15% compared to 2019.
“Along with other personal counselors, speakers, and expert witnesses in the intimate partner violence space, we expect to see an unprecedented number of survivors reporting abuse and seeking support in the coming months.” says Alyce LaViolette “Even when the major threat of this pandemic is over, there will be long-term effects on the health and safety of survivors, families, perpetrators – and the court system.”
External factors that add stress, isolation, and financial strain can create circumstances where a survivor’s safety is further compromised. The COVID-19 pandemic has elements of all three of these external factors. Even more concerning, shelter-in-place orders meant that many would be in closer and more frequent proximity to their abusers. Survivors often report two or more types of abuse, such as emotional, verbal, physical, financial, or psychological abuse in their situation - this is also something that may increase in the face of growing unemployment and the long-term economic challenges.
Alyce LaViolette is regarded as one of the most energizing, engaging, and captivating speakers in the industry. She trains diverse audiences - from the United States Department of State to probation departments, Departments of Children and Families, police departments, corporations, non-profit agencies, community organizations, to individuals, stay at home parents, incarcerated inmates, and healthcare providers.
As an abuse and domestic violence keynote speaker, Alyce LaViolette encourages hope and perseverance to her audiences in addition to providing them with knowledge around types of abuse and domestic violence. Building a community around survivors is extra critical right now.
If you know a survivor, or if you suspect someone in your office or neighborhood is experiencing concerning behaviors in their relationship, connecting with them is the first step. Check to see if you can be a part of their safety plan by facilitating a phone call, video conversation, or an emergency text system.
For any victims and survivors who need support, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
Or for more information, please visit www.alycelaviolette.com
Reach out for help. You are not alone.
About Alyce LaViolette:
Alyce LaViolette began working at the Women’s Shelter in Long Beach as an advocate in 1978. In 1979 she founded ‘Alternatives to Violence,’ one of the first programs in the country to work with men who abuse their intimate partner. Alyce is a well-known advocate for victims of domestic violence, psychotherapist, expert witness, author, counselor, educator, and keynote speaker. As the published author of “It Could Happen to Anyone; Why Battered Women Stay,” she provides compelling, solutions-based content to empower those who may struggle to identify and unleash their inner strengths.
For more information, please visit www.alycelaviolette.com
