Motorists encouraged to stay alert for potential cattle in rights-of-way near Hanna

HANNA, Wyo. — Motorists through Hanna should stay alert for potential cattle within the rights-of-way after The 316 Wildfire over Labor Day weekend burned several miles of the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s right-of-way fencing.

WYDOT maintenance crews are working to repair the burnt areas, which are primarily located along US 30/287 and WYO 72 near Hanna. Critical areas of fencing are being prioritized first for repairs, but cattle may wander into the roadway until repairs are complete.

The project is expected to take multiple weeks, weather permitting. Stay alert, be sure to avoid any potential distractions and be ready to slow down if traveling near Hanna in the coming weeks.

