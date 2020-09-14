IADA to Accept Applications For Products and Services Members
2012 Bombardier Learjet 45XR listed by Elliot Jets, of Moline, Ill. on www.AircraftExchange.com, IADA's aircraft marketplace.
IADA's aviation product and service providers have all been thoroughly vetted to assure the absolute highest ethical standards and experience.”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is accepting applications to join 64 IADA verified Products and Services members of the organization. Products and Services members are companies whose primary focus is supporting aircraft transactions.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
"IADA's aviation product and service providers have all been thoroughly vetted to assure the absolute highest ethical standards and experience," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. To be considered for a Products and Services membership in IADA, applicants should apply online at https://iada.aero/accreditation#ps.
As part of the application process, candidates should ask three IADA members for their support as a sponsor. Products and Services members are experts in a number of areas critical to aircraft transactions, including the following categories:
Analytics
Management & Charter
Manuals
Valuations
Education & Training
Escrow Services
Financing & Leasing
Flight Planning
Fractional Aircraft Program
Fuel
Hourly Cost Maintenance Programs
Industry Publication
Insurance
Legal, Tax & Title
Maintenance & Overhaul Services
Maintenance Tracking
Operations & Management Consulting
Owner Trust Services
Custom Brokerage
John Prock, Director of Aircraft Asset Management for Banc of America's Leasing's Corporate Aircraft Finance Group, is Chairman of IADA's Products and Services Member Advisory Council. For a list of IADA Products and Services members go to https://iada.aero/services.
As a global organization, IADA influences and shapes the aircraft transaction industry. It is the acknowledged leader in developing standards for efficient, effective, and ethical business aircraft transactions, valued by highly skilled aircraft transaction professionals and viewed by them as crucial to their success.
Working for business aircraft owners globally, IADA provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency into the transaction process, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide.
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. Products and Services members are verified by the organization. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.
For information on IADA go to www.IADA.aero. For info about IADA's aircraft marketplace go to www.AircraftExchange.com.
