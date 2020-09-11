WVDOT releases another $12 million in purchase order paving

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has released another round of purchase order paving projects totaling nearly $12 million. These 45 projects are ready to pave now, with all preliminary work such as drainage, ditching, and pothole patching already completed earlier in the season. The work is scheduled to begin within the next two weeks.

“Governor Justice has promised us more work that we can do and the West Virginia Division of Highways keeps stepping up to the plate,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Deputy Secretary of Transportation. “These projects are spread out across the state and they’re ready to pave now. We’re not stopping or slowing down, we’ll just keep these coming.”

These projects are located in the following counties:

​• Barbour County (Old US 250)

• Berkeley County (Eagle School Road)

• Boone County (Sylvester-Whitesville)

• Brooke County (Girty’s Point and Rockdale Road)

• Cabell County (Blue Sulphur Road and Skyview Drive)

• Doddridge County (Duckworth-Central Station)

• Fayette County (Crickmer Road)

• Hancock County (Congo Arroyo Road and Race Track Road)

• Harrison County (Marshville Road)

• Jefferson County (Bardane-Charles Town Road)

• Kanawha County (Limestone Road and Decota Road)

• Lewis County (Murphy Creek Road)

• Lincoln County (Nine Mile Road)

• Marion County (McCurdysville Pike)

• Marshall County (Fork Ridge Road, Shutler Hill Road, and Fish Creek Road)

• Mineral County (Short Gap-Waxler Road)

• Mingo County (Rockhouse Fork)

• Morgan County (Pious Ridge Road)

• Nicholas County (Mt Nebo Intersection)

• Ohio County (Short Creek Road and Park View Road)

• Pendleton County (Lower Timber Ridge and Smith Creek Top Road)

• Pleasants County (Ingram Ridge Road)

• Pocahontas County (Airport Road)

• Preston County (Centenary-Mountain Dale Road)

• Randolph County (Horton-Whitmer Road, Gum Road-Corridor H, and Beverly Hills)

• Summers County (Ballengee Road)

• Taylor County (Middleville Road)

• Tyler County (Sistersville-Paden City)

• Upshur County (Abbott Road and Childers Run Road)

• Wayne County (Big Sandy River Road)

• Wetzel County (New Martinsville-Proctor and Jacksonburg-Carbide Cut Road)

• Wirt County (Tuckers Creek Road)

• Wood County (County Club Road)

With projects continuing all around the state, WVDOT reminds the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones, with “Heads up; Phones down!”