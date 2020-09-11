WVDOT reminds public of SWAT roadwork request hotline

Page Content

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) wants to remind citizens that they can utilize the Safety With Action Today (SWAT) hotline with concerns about roads in their communities. The SWAT program is set up to track complaints and ensure that citizens receive timely responses to their questions.

“Governor Justice entrusted us to ensure that citizens receive answers to their questions,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Deputy Secretary of Transportation. “Our SWAT line is a statewide system, and we’ve put considerable effort into making sure the people who answer the phones are trained to ensure that every citizen receives an answer to their concern within seven days. With that answer, they can expect to know about any work planned on that roadway, or other important information about the road. In an organization with over 5,000 employees, this is a solid, reliable way to make sure each concern reaches the correct person to address it.”

Also available on the recently redesigned WVDOT website is a statewide project map​ on which citizens can browse roadwork planned in their communities.

With work continuing in all 55 counties across the state, WVDOT reminds the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones, with “Heads up; Phones down!”