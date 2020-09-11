HELP GIFT EVERYDAY HEROES PHILLIP GAVRIEL JEWELRY
Phillip Gavriel and Royal Chain Group are developing The Royal Chain Heroes initiative. aims to recognize everyday heroes and reward them with selected jewelry.
All heroes need is someone to say, ‘thank you’. That’s what The Royal Chain Heroes is all about – bringing together our communities.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Phillip Gavriel and Royal Chain Group are developing a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative for more than 3,500 retail stores cross-country.
- The initiative, called The Royal Chain Heroes, aims to recognize everyday heroes in our communities and reward them with selected Phillip Gavriel jewelry.
The Royal Chain Heroes calls for inspiring stories of everyday heroes in this new CSR initiative promoted by Royal Chain Group and Phillip Gavriel Jewelry. This initiative seeks to shed light on stories of everyday heroes in local communities of over 3,500 retail partners, through a digital and social media campaign.
The campaign seeks to not only bring closer their Retail Network, giving them an opportunity to act in the current social context, but also give everyday people a voice to connect through real stories. Small actions can make big changes. If we acknowledge those selfless acts, we can inspire others to make a difference.
The Royal Chain Heroes calls for people to share any stories that have inspired them. It is a cross-country initiative, open to everyone, ranging from all types of kindness in any sector. These can be everyday gestures, like donating food or helping someone in need, or more specialized actions, like directly supporting the education or health sectors.
“What a great way for a community to connect and support each other by rewarding the brave men and women showing strength and courage. I want to see jewelry stores and their communities work together to give back to the people who deserve a little jewelry love from us
“All [heroes] need is someone to say, ‘thank you’. That’s what The Royal Chain Heroes is all about – bringing together our communities,” says Phillip Gabriel Maroof, founder of the Phillip Gavriel brand.
Several stories will be selected and awarded with a Phillip Gavriel piece of jewelry as a special gift. These beautiful jewelry pieces will also be available for purchase through any Phillip Gavriel retailer or through their dedicated website.
“What a great way for communities to connect and support each other, by rewarding people for showing strength and courage,” Phillip adds.
These inspiring stories can be shared on The Royal Chain Heroes official website (www.royalchainheroes.org), their social media pages and also in any retail store that is part of the Royal Chain Network. These stores are identified by specific The Royal Chain Heroes materials, such as shop window displays, countertop posters and flyers.
Any retailer that wants to be a part of this Retail Network, get in touch with The Royal Chain Group through their website (www.royalchain.com/).
ABOUT ROYAL CHAIN GROUP
Royal Chain Group is a third-generation manufacturer of precious and alternative metal jewelry. With humble beginnings in the 1970s, Royal Chain has grown to become the industry's leading designer and manufacturer of precious metal jewelry. Their in-depth collections include gold and sterling silver, a diverse offering of basic and fashion jewelry, and some of the strongest, coordinated branded jewelry programs in the industry.
Their Royal Chain Heroes CSR initiative is directed primarily to local communities. The goal is to share stories about everyday heroes, ordinary people who have done something extraordinary to help their community. The stories they share are a strong reminder that great things can still be accomplished, by people of all backgrounds, professions, from all over the world.
ABOUT PHILLIP GAVRIEL
The Phillip Gavriel brand was created as a concept of making quality fine jewelry accessible to everyone. Their jewelry is handcrafted in Italy and across the world, with love and respect to those who make it. Designer Phillip Gavriel comes from a lineage of jewelers and uses his experience and inspiration to create designs for today. With a rich history, the brand continues to be inspired by the past traditions yet is centered on creating pieces for today.
