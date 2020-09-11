Coryell Roofing Announces Sponsorship of MMA/UFC® Fighter
Coryell Roofing & Construction & UFC fighter Sarah “Too Sweet” Alpar partner in a groundbreaking Sponsorship leading up to her UFC debut on September 19, 2020.
This will be an exciting partnership that our company is proud to be behind. Sarah’s hard work and dedication put her where she is, and that holds up to Coryell’s values.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing & Construction, local Oklahoma and Texas business, and UFC fighter Sarah “Too Sweet” Alpar are joining forces in a groundbreaking Platinum Supporter Sponsorship leading up to her UFC debut on September 19, 2020, at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Coryell/Alpar partnership will include a feature spot on Alpar’s fan tee and a professional photoshoot with Alpar. Coryell Roofing will be featured on her promotion poster and Alpar will autograph items before “Fight Week.” Follow “Too Sweet” Alpar’s social media pages and look for her live video from Las Vegas thanking Coryell for helping her make it to her UFC debut “Fight Week” as she steps into the octagon with her opponent, Jessica-Rose Clark. Watch for an exclusive online interview with Alpar and the women of Coryell Roofing and Construction — including an additional Coryell special guest.
“This will be an exciting partnership that our company is proud to be behind. Sarah’s hard work and dedication put her where she is, and that holds up to Coryell’s values,” said Theresa Coryell, Coryell Roofing & Construction’s, President and CFO/Chairperson of the Board, “it is a significant statement for women.”
The alliance between Coryell Roofing and “Too Sweet” Alpar is unique because it parallels Coryell’s core company values:
integrity, boldness, honesty, accountability, and a passion for what she does, and to have fun doing it.
In 2019 on Dana White’s Contender Series, Week 8, Alpar won against the competition with a rear-naked choke. UFC President Dana White’s post-match comments included that she “is tough and aggressive,” “half her pro-fights have been title fights,” and that he likes her style. White said he would like to see her drop a weight class at which Alpar did not bat an eye. Following White’s comments, he offered her a UFC contract.
Alpar has been training hard and is motivated to debut with the UFC on September 19, 2020. “She is looking strong and ready,” said Coryell Roofing CEO, Chris Coryell, “We will be watching with anticipation and rooting for Sarah to bring home a win for Team TKO.”
Sarah Alpar vs Jessica Rose Clark / UFC - Las Vegas, NV (ESPN+)
