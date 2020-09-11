Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,813 in the last 365 days.

Florida PSC to hold Gulf Power Company Hurricane Michael Hearing on Tuesday, September 15

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a hearing on Tuesday, September 15, at 9:30 a.m. to consider Gulf Power Company’s Joint Motion for Stipulation and Settlement with the Office of Public Counsel—representing consumers—and the Federal Executive Agencies on recovery of Hurricane Michael expenses.

As Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation at the hearing; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person. 

The Commission hearing will be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and can be viewed on the PSC website.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

 

You just read:

Florida PSC to hold Gulf Power Company Hurricane Michael Hearing on Tuesday, September 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.