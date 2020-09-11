Florida PSC to hold Gulf Power Company Hurricane Michael Hearing on Tuesday, September 15

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a hearing on Tuesday, September 15, at 9:30 a.m. to consider Gulf Power Company’s Joint Motion for Stipulation and Settlement with the Office of Public Counsel—representing consumers—and the Federal Executive Agencies on recovery of Hurricane Michael expenses. As Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation at the hearing; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person. The Commission hearing will be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and can be viewed on the PSC website. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.