SCOTT HOLSTEIN’S “HILLBILLY LOVE” ADDED TO 100+ RADIO STATIONS GLOBALLY
Scott Holstein
AirPlay Direct
Hillbilly Love
HBL Entertainment announces Scott Holstein’s new single “Hillbilly Love” has been added to 100+ radio stations globally in less than 60 days!
I am super excited by the positive response ‘Hillbilly Love’ has received thus far, and I am grateful to global radio for their on-going support for this song and my career.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, USA, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HBL Entertainment is pleased to announce that Scott Holstein’s new single “Hillbilly Love” has been added to 100+ radio stations globally in less than 60 days!
— Scott Holstein, Independent Artist / Songwriter
“Every artist hopes for a great reaction from radio and their fans each
and every time they release new music… however, the public can be
very fickle at times… especially during a global pandemic.”, says Scott Holstein. “Fortunately, this song came out of the gate and immediately started gaining traction at global radio. I am super excited by the positive response ‘Hillbilly Love’ has received thus far, and I am grateful to global radio for their on-going support for this song and my career.”
AirPlayDirect.com/ScottHolsteinHillbillyLove
Holstein's "Hillbilly Love" takes you on a whirlwind ride through a current snapshot of a life lived wherein the simpler things really do matter most; even more so in these trying times. It's the magic, mystery and beauty of a new found cultural evolution... written in the mountains and in the stars...
About AirPlay Direct: AirPlay Direct is the premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide. AirPlay Direct is a professional B2B music business environment for artists, labels, publishing companies, radio promotion firms, PR / Media firms, etc.
AirPlay Direct currently has over 11,000 radio station members in 100+ countries and serves over 44,000 artist / label members globally on a daily basis. AirPlay Direct currently operates and services the largest global independent radio distribution network in the world with respect to Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, Alt. Country, Roots Music, etc. AirPlayDirect.com
AirPlay Direct offers a variety of specialized professional services to work your music and brand to global radio, but specialize and EXCEL at advanced strategies and promotions for global radio. The APD Eco-System is an amazing business platform for artists, labels, managers, etc., to securely and effectively deliver, market and promote their music to radio stations around the world.
About Collective Evolution: Collective Evolution is a boutique, high-end entertainment and media consulting firm. Our clients include recording artists, record labels, record producers, management companies and radio promotion / PR firms. We deliver creative consultative services and customized business solutions to our clients based upon their specific needs and goals.
Scott Holsten's "Hillbilly Love"