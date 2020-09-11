NaVOBA's Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year logo

LEXINGTON, KY , UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) has extended nominations for the 2020 Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year® (VBEOY). VBEOY is a prestigious honor bestowed annually outstanding U.S. military veteran business owners. The VBEOY awardees demonstrate the finest attributes crucial in leading a flourishing business; sustained business growth and success; and a strong drive to cultivate veteran entrepreneurship.

You can now submit nominations until September 30, 2020, winners will be notified the first week of October and a virtual ceremony will be held on November 6, 2020.

“NaVOBA is honored to open the search to find the 2020 Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year®,” said NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm. “We’ve recognized so many great vetrepreneurs over the years and including numerous category winners has made it possible for us to distinguish many more exceptional veteran business owners across the diverse scope of the veteran business community.”

Additional veteran-owned businesses in the following categories will be honored at special ceremonies held at corresponding events. Those honorees include the Women’s, Minority, LGBT, Hispanic and Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year®.

To learn more about the 2020 Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year®, visit www.navoba.org/VBEOY20.

About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)

NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.

For more information or to arrange interviews, contact:

Ashleigh Freda

ashleigh.freda@navoba.org