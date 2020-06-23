NaVOBA Connects Veteran-Owned Businesses to Corporate America with Marching Forward Mondays

NaVOBA Logo

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association launched a survey to assess the most critical issues facing our VBEs. We’re working with our Corporate Allies and resource partners to provide the assistance VBEs need to mitigate the damage to their businesses during this difficult time.

The survey collected responses from April 10 through April 30. By far, the most pressing issue facing respondents during this time is lack of business opportunities. The resounding theme was clear. Veteran-Owned Businesses are not looking for handouts, training on lending programs or employee engagement during the pandemic, just to name a few.

Rather, they were looking to keep providing value to their customers and keep their businesses and their employees working. NaVOBA asked what we and our Corporate Allies can do to help VBEs successfully navigate this difficult time and the results were clear: VBEs want access to business opportunities.

In order to keep moving ahead, on June 1st, NaVOBA launched Marching Forward Mondays. This is an ongoing series of virtual meetings with a select number of NaVOBA Certified VBEs to meet with NaVOBA’s Corporate Allies for in-depth conversations about opportunities. It’s important to note that this should be used as customer development as opposed to a traditional matchmaking event. This is not a pitch competition but rather an opportunity to build a relationship with potential corporate customers.



"These virtual meetings are a great way for our VBEs to connect with potential corporate customers and work to keep their businesses running during this difficult time in our country," said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. "Our VBEs responded resoundingly on our survey that they didn't want handouts -- they wanted a chance to compete for business. This ongoing series achieves that."



This provides an excellent opportunity for Certified VBEs to share their story and emphasize the value their company can provide as a supplier.

For each of these sessions, as many as 5 certified veteran business enterprises will be given the opportunity to present their services/products to our corporate allies. Each business will be given 10 minutes in total to present and participate in Q&A. To learn more information about how you can become involved, send an email to alexis@navoba.org. This opportunity is exclusive to NaVOBA certified VBEs/SDVBEs.