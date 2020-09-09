Nomination deadline extended for 2020 Best Veteran Enterprise Corporations of the Year.

NaVOBA Logo

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) has extended its annual survey honoring the best U.S. corporations working with veteran-owned businesses. Now in its 14th year, this prestigious list honors the large corporations that most successfully engage the nation’s Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBEs) and/or Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ as suppliers. You can nominate a deserving business until September 30, 2020. We will announce the winners the first week of October and hold a virtual ceremony on November 6th for all of the winners to accept their awards.

“The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. “These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business – which is why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers. The corporations we honor with this program just happen to be the best.”

The companies that earn the Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ distinction will be featured in the Fall issue of Veteran’s Enterprise, NaVOBA’s official national quarterly report.

“NaVOBA’s efforts to identify the best big corporations doing business with veteran-owned businesses as suppliers has grown dramatically,” said NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm. “Recognizing these excellent Supplier Diversity Programs brings well-deserved acknowledgement to the exceptional job these firms do at working with America’s vetrepreneurs.”

Visit www.navoba.org/BCVBE20 to nominate your firm today!

About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)

NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.

For more information or to arrange interviews, contact:

Ashleigh Freda

ashleigh.freda@navoba.org