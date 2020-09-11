Governor Ivey Remembers September 11, 2001

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday, September 11, issued the following statement:

“September 11, 2001 will forever be marked as one of our country’s darkest days, as it changed our lives forever. Almost two decades later, we still grieve the loss of the nearly 3,000 American lives and continue to honor the memory of our friends, loved ones and family who were simply passengers on a flight, folks going to work, and police officers and first responders serving their community.

“Today reminds us that who we are as people and a nation is much bigger than anything that can divide us. On a day that was meant to break our country, these evil acts only served as a means to unify our country more than ever.

“My hope and prayer for our country is that we never forget those who were lost and the sacrifices we made in the days that followed. Strangers helping others find safety fleeing danger, first responders literally carrying our nation on their backs, and the grief we collectively shared will inevitably be a part of remembering 9/11.

“As this great nation continues to forge on, may the loved ones who feel the pain of this day know we have not forgotten our heroes, and we will never forget September 11, 2001. May God continue to bless those who mourn, the great state of Alabama, and these United States of America!”

###