Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,801 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Remembers September 11, 2001

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday, September 11, issued the following statement:

“September 11, 2001 will forever be marked as one of our country’s darkest days, as it changed our lives forever. Almost two decades later, we still grieve the loss of the nearly 3,000 American lives and continue to honor the memory of our friends, loved ones and family who were simply passengers on a flight, folks going to work, and police officers and first responders serving their community.

“Today reminds us that who we are as people and a nation is much bigger than anything that can divide us. On a day that was meant to break our country, these evil acts only served as a means to unify our country more than ever.

“My hope and prayer for our country is that we never forget those who were lost and the sacrifices we made in the days that followed. Strangers helping others find safety fleeing danger, first responders literally carrying our nation on their backs, and the grief we collectively shared will inevitably be a part of remembering 9/11.

“As this great nation continues to forge on, may the loved ones who feel the pain of this day know we have not forgotten our heroes, and we will never forget September 11, 2001. May God continue to bless those who mourn, the great state of Alabama, and these United States of America!”

###

You just read:

Governor Ivey Remembers September 11, 2001

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.