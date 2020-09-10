Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Updated with Video Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1000 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 7:27 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect damaged and took property. The suspect gave property to a second suspect. Both suspects then fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video link below. One of the suspects can be seen in the photos below:

 

https://youtu.be/L-BjIw5sseI

 

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

