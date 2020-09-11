Westminster Barracks/ DUI/ Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B104247
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marina Pacilio
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: 9/10/2020 at approximately 1449 hours
STREET: VT RT 100 S
TOWN: Jamaica, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: NA
WEATHER: Cloudy, warm
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Danielle Dunster
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: minor
HOSPITAL: Grace Cottage Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/10/20 at approximately 1449 hours, VT State Police were notified of crash on Vermont Route 100 S in Jamaica, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers found the vehicle down an embankment. Troopers learned the operator, Danielle Dunster had been transported by Jamaica Fire and Rescue, to Grace Cottage Hospital. Troopers travelled to the hospital and interviewed Dunster. Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Dunster refused SFSTs and Dunster was subsequently taken into custody and brought to the Westminster Barracks where she was processed.
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windham
COURT DATE/TIME: October 6, 2020 at approximately 1330 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
