Westminster Barracks/ DUI/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B104247

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marina Pacilio

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

DATE/TIME: 9/10/2020 at approximately 1449 hours

STREET: VT RT 100 S

TOWN: Jamaica, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: NA

WEATHER: Cloudy, warm

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Danielle Dunster

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: Grace Cottage Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 9/10/20 at approximately 1449 hours, VT State Police were notified of crash on Vermont Route 100 S in Jamaica, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers found the vehicle down an embankment. Troopers learned the operator, Danielle Dunster had been transported by Jamaica Fire and Rescue, to Grace Cottage Hospital. Troopers travelled to the hospital and interviewed Dunster. Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Dunster refused SFSTs and Dunster was subsequently taken into custody and brought to the Westminster Barracks where she was processed.

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windham

COURT DATE/TIME: October 6, 2020 at approximately 1330 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.