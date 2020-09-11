ArtsPR campaign is now live

ArtsPR campaign began when 100 letters were published by The New York Times. Our Projects goal is for 100 donors for $10,000 for 2020/21.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPRunlimited, Inc

This campaign came about when more than 100 letters of mine were published by The New York Times, Working with colleagues at Fractured Atlas we had to meet their standard. 100 donors for our $100 campaign that is now live. This took several weeks and revisions including the Google media link which opens 5 of our digital archives.

https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/artsprunlimited-inc/campaigns/3713.

This $100- donation will be earmarked on a New Projects Fund in 2021 within this campaign.

It will be live until 11/30/20 and hope you can meet our 100 with a $100 donation for us at Fractured Atlas.

Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
About

Founder of ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., Daniel P Quinn received The Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty, The Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. Quinn has also been published by The NYTimes with Letters to the editor (1975-2020) and 85 blogs in 2020. His recent book: Newark, Italy and me (Lulu Books) 2019 covers the immigrant story from Italy to Newark, NJ. ‌ His plays now comprise AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA with THE ROCKING CHAIR and FANGS TO RICHES and GLORIA V. (The Rise and fall of Gloria Vanderbilt) which was also published by Local Knowledge Press. Olympia Dukakis said your play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. " Theatre for the New City (TNC) with Mary Tierney read these plays as well in 2018. they also appeared in "Short Plays to Long Remember" which received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in a reading of THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/23/opinion/coronavirus-evictions-rent.html#commentsContainer&permid=108299125:108299125

