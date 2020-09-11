ArtsPR campaign is now live
ArtsPR campaign began when 100 letters were published by The New York Times. Our Projects goal is for 100 donors for $10,000 for 2020/21.
Congratulations ! Your crowdfunding campaign is now live!”NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
— Daniel P Quinn
This campaign came about when more than 100 letters of mine were published by The New York Times, Working with colleagues at Fractured Atlas we had to meet their standard. 100 donors for our $100 campaign that is now live. This took several weeks and revisions including the Google media link which opens 5 of our digital archives.
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/artsprunlimited-inc/campaigns/3713.
This $100- donation will be earmarked on a New Projects Fund in 2021 within this campaign.
It will be live until 11/30/20 and hope you can meet our 100 with a $100 donation for us at Fractured Atlas.
