Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 500 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, September 4, 2020, in the 500 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:45 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

