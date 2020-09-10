Suspect and Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Taylor Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle of interest in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in the 1300 block of Taylor Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:30 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The suspects and a vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/YTIS7_oYr0k

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.