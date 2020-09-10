Gov. Herbert orders flags lowered in remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001

September 10, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 10, 2020) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert has authorized the lowering of the Flag of the United States of America and the Flag of the State of Utah on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in observance of Patriot Day.

Gov. Herbert issued the following statement:

“On September 11, 2001, our nation suffered a malicious attack predicated upon fear and anger. Thousands lost their lives in one of the most deadly and vicious acts of terrorism witnessed by the modern world. Today, we honor the lives of those who were lost during this dark moment and remember the sacrifice of first responders who so nobly answered the call during a time of great need.”

“Those brave men and women taught that selflessness can overcome fear and that we are stronger when we stand together. As we have continued to face numerous hardships this year, may we remember those values. Let us stand together today and every day in unity, in hope and in strength.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at all state facilities on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to honor those whose lives were lost, and as a tribute to the heroes who came to the aid of their fellow citizens and country. Businesses, individuals and others are encouraged to lower the flags for the same period of time.

# # #