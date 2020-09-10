Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,990 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster Releases Proposal for Phase II of CARES Act Funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released recommendations to the General Assembly for how the Phase II expenditure of CARES Act funds should be invested. 

To view the governor’s letter to the General Assembly, click here.  

“As you are aware, the AccelerateSC task force conducted a thorough review of the CARES Act and made expenditure reimbursement recommendations for COVID-19 prevention efforts, and for measures for returning our state’s economic engines to full speed,” the governor writes. 

The governor’s recommendations include $450 million to replenish the Unemployment Trust Fund, $45 million in grants for small businesses and non-profit organizations that did not receive federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, and $93 million to reimburse DHEC and MUSC for their continued COVID-19 efforts. 

The governor also recommends $50 million to be reimbursed for public school districts and charter school for COVID-19 related costs incurred by reopening, and $100 million to be reimbursed to state agencies with verifiable COVID-19 related expenses.

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster Releases Proposal for Phase II of CARES Act Funds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.