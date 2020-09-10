FW: Williston Barracks/MV Crash-FATAL CORRECTION
My apologies for the misinformation.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A103744
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant J Paquette
STATION:Williston
CONTACT#:802.878.7111
DATE/TIME:09/04/20 1230hrs
STREET: Interstate 89
TOWN: South Burlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of the Whales Tales
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:86
WEATHER:Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR:James Sheldon
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE:Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Juke
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:Extensive damage-Totaled
INJURIES:Fatal
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
Passenger:Andrew Brace
Age:40
Seatbelt: Yes
City, State of Residence: Jericho, VT
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The Vermont State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred
last Friday, Sept. 4, on Interstate 89 in South Burlington during which the
driver sustained serious injuries and subsequently died on Thursday, Sept. 10.
The crash occurred on I-89 southbound near the Whales Tails in South Burlington
on September 04, 2020 at approximately 1230hrs. At this time the investigation
reveals this single vehicle was traveling southbound on I-89 when for an unknown
reason it left the roadway and traveled into the median. The vehicle traveled
through the median for several hundred feet until it hit a large rock pile,
causing it jump several feet, then hit a large concrete culvert which may have
caused the vehicle to roll or flip at some point before coming to final
uncontrolled rest on its wheels.
There were two occupants in the vehicle. With the assistance of several passing
motorists who stopped and offered to help, the passenger was able to get out of
the vehicle and was assisted to an ambulance. The occupant was transported to
UVM Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger
was later released from the hospital.
The operator, Sheldon, was transported from the crash to UVMMC for treatment of
critical injuries, but he succumbed to his injuries this day.
This crash remains under investigation at this time.
Sgt Joseph A Paquette
Vermont State Police
Patrol Commander
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Ph#802.878.7111