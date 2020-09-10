FW: Williston Barracks/MV Crash-FATAL CORRECTION

My apologies for the misinformation.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A103744

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant J Paquette

STATION:Williston

CONTACT#:802.878.7111

DATE/TIME:09/04/20 1230hrs

STREET: Interstate 89

TOWN: South Burlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of the Whales Tales

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:86

WEATHER:Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:James Sheldon

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE:Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Juke

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:Extensive damage-Totaled

INJURIES:Fatal

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

Passenger:Andrew Brace

Age:40

Seatbelt: Yes

City, State of Residence: Jericho, VT

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred

last Friday, Sept. 4, on Interstate 89 in South Burlington during which the

driver sustained serious injuries and subsequently died on Thursday, Sept. 10.

The crash occurred on I-89 southbound near the Whales Tails in South Burlington

on September 04, 2020 at approximately 1230hrs. At this time the investigation

reveals this single vehicle was traveling southbound on I-89 when for an unknown

reason it left the roadway and traveled into the median. The vehicle traveled

through the median for several hundred feet until it hit a large rock pile,

causing it jump several feet, then hit a large concrete culvert which may have

caused the vehicle to roll or flip at some point before coming to final

uncontrolled rest on its wheels.

There were two occupants in the vehicle. With the assistance of several passing

motorists who stopped and offered to help, the passenger was able to get out of

the vehicle and was assisted to an ambulance. The occupant was transported to

UVM Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger

was later released from the hospital.

The operator, Sheldon, was transported from the crash to UVMMC for treatment of

critical injuries, but he succumbed to his injuries this day.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.

