OGARAJETS’ Ashley Charnley Promoted to VP of Business Integration
Former director of marketing now focused on oversight of day-to-day operations and high-level strategy for aircraft acquisitions and sales leaderATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OGARAJETS (www.ogarajets.com), a leader in comprehensive, concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, has announced the promotion of Ashley Charnley to vice president of business integration. Charnley, who has been with the company for nearly a decade, previously served as director of marketing.
“Ashley has an in-depth understanding of our company, the markets we focus on and the clients we serve,” said Johnny Foster, President & CEO at OGARAJETS. “That knowledge has been an asset to our company for many years, and in her new role, she’ll bring it to bear on a number of operational and strategic initiatives.”
OGARAJETS provides an array of services for clients worldwide, including aircraft brokerage, acquisitions, management, and leasing. In business for 40 years, the company has collaborative relationships with top lenders, legal experts, maintenance facilities, and aircraft refurbishment providers. OGARAJETS also has close ties with key personnel at Bombardier, Gulfstream, Dassault, Embraer, and Textron.
“I’m honored by this vote of confidence from our company’s leadership,” said Charnley. “My goal is to help OGARAJETS leverage technology even more effectively and enhance the efficiency of our processes so that we can continue to provide our clients with ever-higher levels of service and support.”
“As we celebrate 40 years as an industry leader and trusted advisor to clients seeking to acquire or sell aircraft, we’re also looking ahead to the next 10-20 years and how we can better meet their needs and maximize the enjoyment of their experience,” added Foster. “Ashley’s much-deserved promotion recognizes her ability to turn vision into action, and that skill will be critical as we begin our next chapter.”
About OGARAJETS
Founded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $5 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions, and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approach has earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.
Luke Leonard
OGARAJETS
+1 404-903-2168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn