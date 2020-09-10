Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
White-tailed deer found shot in Bear Lake County

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal shooting of a white-tailed deer doe near Dingle Pond approximately 4 miles east of the town of Dingle, Idaho, in Bear Lake County.

The deer was illegally shot with a rifle during the current general archery season, though the exact day it was killed is not known. The carcass was discovered on private property on Sunday, Sep 6.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact either:

  • Senior Conservation Officer Joshua Leal, 208-390-1624; or
  • Citizens Against Poaching hotline, 1-800-632-5999.

There is a $300 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers can remain anonymous.

