Passing of Former Justice Thomas L. Steffen

9/10/2020 8:32:25 AM

CARSON CITY, NEV., Sept. 9, 2020 - Former Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Thomas L. Steffen died peacefully from natural causes on Sept. 1 in Hendersonville, TN. He was 90 years old.

Steffen served on the Nevada Supreme Court from 1982 until his retirement in 1997.

Steffen attended law school at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. where he graduated with honors in 1964. Before his appointment to the Nevada Supreme Court in 1982 by Gov. Robert List, Steffen had a successful law practice and was widely admired as one of the most effective lawyers in Nevada. During his nearly 15 years on the Court, Steffen earned a Master of Laws degree in the judicial process from the University of Virginia in 1988.

"I was sorry to read that former Chief Justice Thomas L. Steffen had passed. He was a dedicated public servant, whose judicial opinions materially contributed to the development of Nevada law." said Chief Justice Kristina Pickering.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a family-only graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept.12 at the Brigham City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements will be made through Myers Mortuary in Brigham City, Utah.