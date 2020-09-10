Extra 3SquaresVT Food Benefits in September

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that many 3SquaresVT households will get a higher benefit in September. This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase to help during the health crisis.

Households already getting the maximum 3SquaresVT benefit, or a zero benefit, will not get an increase. Everyone else will get an increase that brings them to the maximum benefit for their household size.

1 person = $194

2 people = $355

3 people = $509

4 people = $646

5 people = $768

Each additional person = +$146

3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to get the increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically get it the same way they get their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit or by check.

If Eligible In: Benefit Will Be Available:

August 2020 On September 16 by EBT, September 19 by direct deposit or when check arrives

Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.