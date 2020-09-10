Hwy 61 lane closures to begin Sept. 14 on bridge north of Frontenac for joint repairs (Sept. 10, 2020)

FRONTENAC, Minn. —Hwy 61 at the bridge north of Frontenac will be one lane beginning Sept. 14 while crews repair bridge joints, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The project will be complete Sept. 24, weather permitting. Traffic signals will be used to direct traffic in a single lane through the project. Traffic from the north will be directed through on a green light, while traffic from the south will be stopped for a red light. Traffic from the south will then proceed once it receives the green light and the north has stopped for its red light.

From Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, the northbound lane will be closed as crews work on that side.

Both bridge lanes will be open during the weekend. The southbound lane will be closed from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24 while work is done on that side.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

MnDOT reminds motorists about safety in work zones:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel time

Crews will follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To learn more about construction projects and other transportation information, join the MnDOT SE Minnesota Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast or follow on Twitter at twitter.com/mndotsoutheast.

