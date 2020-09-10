Get tips on tying flies at Sept. 16 MDC virtual program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Tying flies is a great way to add a personal and artistic touch to angling entertainment.

People wanting to learn more about how to tie their own flies can get information at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Fly Tying for Beginners.” This online program will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174110

Fly-tying is a great way to customize a fishing lure to a specific type of fish or a particular stretch of stream. It’s also way to get an added sense of accomplishment knowing that you caught a fish with a lure you made. MDC Naturalist Alan Reed will provide tips on materials and techniques and will also discuss how flies are effiective lures for a variety of sportfish species.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.