United Medical Freedom SuperPAC to Host Online Pandemic Town Hall Tonight
The session titled Pandemic Illness is Easily Preventable is geared toward physicians and faith leaders but is open to all.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health researcher and Living Fuel founder KC Craichy will moderate an online town hall meeting tonight (Sept. 10) from 8-9:30 p.m. Eastern titled Pandemic Illness is Easily Preventable. The session is open to all and will relay the latest information from leading doctors about COVID-19 prevention.
The purpose of this online Pandemic Town Hall for PASTORS, PRIESTS, RABBIS, PHYSICIANS, and Others is to prove to participants that pandemic illness is not a death sentence, that it can be fairly-easily prevented and that schools, businesses and places of worship can be safely re-opened NOW.
Doctors Isaac Golden PhD, DHom, ND; David Brownstein, MD and Leigh Erin Connealy, MD will be presenting information about effective prevention options they have seen and used during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is especially important for frontline workers and those at high risk of experiencing a poor outcome.
Click here to sign up for tonight’s town hall https://www.medicalfreedompac.com/pandemic-town-hall-2/. Sign up even if you are unable to attend and you will get a replay link.
This is the second in a series of planned town halls from the United Medical Freedom SuperPAC. The first session titled COVID-19 is Not a Death Sentence detailed the latest information from doctors George Fareed, MD; Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Leigh Erin Connealy, MD about successful treatment options they have seen and used in their practices.
Click here to watch a replay of the first town hall https://medicalfreedompac.com/watch-pandemic-town-hall/.
The United Medical Freedom SuperPAC (UMFSP) is a nonpartisan effort to regain medical liberty for ALL Americans. Unlike other SuperPACs, the UMFSP supports candidates from ANY political party who will help regain medical liberties for ALL Americans. More information is available at https://www.medicalfreedompac.com/.
