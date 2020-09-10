Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Sexual Abuse Charges In Queen Anne’s County

September 10, 2020

(CENTREVILLE, MD) — Investigators with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Upper Shore Region, arrested a Queen Anne’s County man today on charges he sexually abused a minor.

The suspect, William Newsome, 56, of Centreville, Maryland, is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, third- and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He was taken to the Centreville Barrack for processing.

The investigation stemmed from allegations made against Newsome of sexual abuse that occurred in the early 2000’s and continued for several years. The victim was approximately 12 years old at the time of the alleged abuse. The incident was reported to police in January 2019.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Upper Shore Region, is comprised of investigators assigned to the region. The region consists of Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester Counties. Troopers assigned to the unit investigate the most serious and/or time consuming crimes while also providing investigative support to allied agencies in and throughout this area.

CED Upper Shore is a member of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC) helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and Internet crimes against children. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education.

William Newsome