Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,866 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Sexual Abuse Charges In Queen Anne’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CENTREVILLE, MD) — Investigators with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Upper Shore Region, arrested a Queen Anne’s County man today on charges he sexually abused a minor.

The suspect, William Newsome, 56, of Centreville, Maryland, is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, third- and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He was taken to the Centreville Barrack for processing.

The investigation stemmed from allegations made against Newsome of sexual abuse that occurred in the early 2000’s and continued for several years. The victim was approximately 12 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.  The incident was reported to police in January 2019.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Upper Shore Region, is comprised of investigators assigned to the region. The region consists of Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester Counties. Troopers assigned to the unit investigate the most serious and/or time consuming crimes while also providing investigative support to allied agencies in and throughout this area.

CED Upper Shore is a member of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC) helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and Internet crimes against children. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education.

                William Newsome

You just read:

Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Sexual Abuse Charges In Queen Anne’s County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.