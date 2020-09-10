Utah Announces Elimination of Sexual Assault Kit Backlog

Media Alert

Press Release

Thursday September 10, 2020

Legislators and the Department of Public Safety gather at State Crime Lab to mark the completion of processing sexual assault kits

WHAT:

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess L. Anderson and members of the Utah Legislature will gather at the State Crime Lab to announce the completion of a milestone in the DNA testing of sexual assault kits.

WHEN:

Thursday, September 10, 9:00 a.m.

WHERE:

Utah State Crime Lab, 4451 S. Constitution Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84129 – outside on west side of building

WHO:

Jess Anderson, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner

Stuart Adams, Utah Senate President

Brad Wilson, Utah House Speaker

Jacob Anderegg, Utah State Senator

Eric Hutchings, Utah State Representative

Angela Romero, Utah State Representative

Dr. Julie Valentine, BYU Professor and SANE Nurse Examiner

VISUALS:

B-roll of lab employees conducting DNA analysis activities within the lab

Posters featuring details about number of cases and DNA “hits”

Media Contact:

Lt. Nick Street

Cell: 801-554-5659

nstreet@utah.gov

###

posted 2 hours ago