Utah Announces Elimination of Sexual Assault Kit Backlog
Thursday September 10, 2020
Legislators and the Department of Public Safety gather at State Crime Lab to mark the completion of processing sexual assault kits
WHAT:
Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess L. Anderson and members of the Utah Legislature will gather at the State Crime Lab to announce the completion of a milestone in the DNA testing of sexual assault kits.
WHEN:
Thursday, September 10, 9:00 a.m.
WHERE:
Utah State Crime Lab, 4451 S. Constitution Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84129 – outside on west side of building
WHO:
Jess Anderson, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner
Stuart Adams, Utah Senate President
Brad Wilson, Utah House Speaker
Jacob Anderegg, Utah State Senator
Eric Hutchings, Utah State Representative
Angela Romero, Utah State Representative
Dr. Julie Valentine, BYU Professor and SANE Nurse Examiner
VISUALS:
- B-roll of lab employees conducting DNA analysis activities within the lab
- Posters featuring details about number of cases and DNA “hits”
