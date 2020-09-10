New Webinar: Quarterly Attendance Reporting

To assist those who are responsible for the important task of reporting quarterly attendance data to the Maine Department of Education, the DOE Data Team will be holding a webinar on Wednesday September 16th, from 10am to 11am.

This webinar will be an open session for the DOE and the School Administrative Units (SAUs) to discuss quarterly attendance reporting. We will review frequently asked questions answered during previous reporting periods. This is also an opportunity for SAUs to ask any questions, provide comments, and voice concerns regarding the quarterly attendance reporting process.

To register for the webinar, please click the following registration link and fill out the appropriate fields.

For assistance or more information, contact us at: medms.helpdesk@maine.gov or (207)624-6896.