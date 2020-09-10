MDC holds second Introduction to Handguns online class Sept. 15

St. LOUIS, Mo.—When pistols and handguns come to mind, many people think of self-defense and home protection. But did you know that handguns are also a valid hunting method for several species, such as rabbits, squirrels, bullfrogs, deer and coyotes?

Because of high demand, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a second Introduction to Handguns class online Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 6-7: p.m. The course is free and open to all ages. An identical class previously scheduled on Sept. 8 has already been filled.

Handguns offer a viable alternative to hunters who prefer to travel light or might have physical limitations or other restrictions regarding handling or carrying rifles. They can also be used for recreational target shooting.

This program will introduce shooters to handguns who may have just purchased one or who might be looking into purchasing one. The class will also help those who might feel uncomfortable or unsure about handguns feel more at ease with using them.

This virtual online program will cover what to do to get started shooting handguns. It will be presented by the staff at MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. It will go over handgun fundamentals, including handgun actions, operation, safety measures, maintenance, and safe storage. An interactive Q&A opportunity with MDC staff will be offered after the course.

Introduction to Handguns is a free virtual program open to all ages, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z2d. Attendees will receive an invitation by email from the MDC Event Management System with a WebEx program link the day before the program.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.