Coping with the Pandemic – Solutions for our Mental Health

A 2-hour Mental Health Roundtable Discussion Helping you Become a Better you The LWN Live with Nature Foundation

A Roundtable discussion with Healthcare Professionals about the current situation we are facing with the Pandemic, Covid-19 and solutions for our Mental Health.

A New Life Referral Center in Sarasota, will offer a hand up to those in need. It is set to open soon. They will guide clients to resources that will help people reclaim a higher quality of life.” — Stephen R. Smith