Coping with the Pandemic – Solutions for our Mental Health
A Roundtable discussion with Healthcare Professionals about the current situation we are facing with the Pandemic, Covid-19 and solutions for our Mental Health.
A New Life Referral Center in Sarasota, will offer a hand up to those in need. It is set to open soon. They will guide clients to resources that will help people reclaim a higher quality of life.”SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LWN Live with Nature Foundation Inc., a Florida non-for-profit corporation announces a compelling two-hour Live-Streaming Television event. We are discussing Mental Health Awareness and the relation to the current pandemic and Covid-19. If you are struggling and looking for solutions to help you navigate mental health concerns then this is a must watch program.
— Stephen R. Smith
It will prove to be enlightening and informative. Many people are having to adjust to a “new normal”. The LWN Live with Nature Foundation believes that people are doing their best to cope with the pandemic and the impact that Covid-19 is having on their lives. However, they want to raise the awareness about this catastrophic disaster the world is facing. Located in Sarasota, Florida The LWN Live with Nature Foundation Inc., is a start-up not-for-profit organization and founded by long-time Sarasota resident, Stephen R. Smith. The LWN Foundation for short have a philosophy of healing through nature with a pay it forward attitude. The prevailing sense of fear is getting the best of our family, friends, relationships, jobs and businesses. Therefore, we ask you to join us on September, 13th, at 3:00 pm EST, 12:00 pm Pacific time as we discuss solutions for our mental health.
The LWN Live with Nature Foundation has gathered a panel of certified Physicians and Professional Healthcare experts to discuss navigating your mental health during the pandemic. Our special guest, Christopher D. Casson has Autism and he will share his personal struggle in adapting to the fallout from the pandemic. The following is the list speakers who will be sharing their knowledge with us on this epic broadcast:
Dr. Jenny Wilkens, NMD, CRA, AMC, CEO AgeVital Pharmacy, Research and Wellness Center
Dr. Sofie Nubani, Creatrix Interpersonal Coach, NLP Master Practitioner, Motivational Coach, Speaker and Author
Dr. Lisa Sanders, MD., University of South Florida
Dr. Aaron Garcia and Veronica Mendez-Garcia, Spiritual Life Coaches
Dr. Bob Choat Ph.D., The Transformational Grandmaster - America’s #1 Mind-Body Transformation Expert
Ms. Leah Lange, APRN University of South Florida
Special Guest: Christopher Casson, Owner Christopher Casson Photography LLC., Host of “Thru Autistic Eyes” podcast, 5th Runner up on the Next Impactor and Autistic Artist
Their focus is health and wellness of mind, body and soul with special emphasis on addiction recovery, homelessness, mental health support and suicide awareness and prevention. This Foundation offers people hope with solutions through a network of qualified healthcare providers and several outreach programs.
About 2 and half years ago Stephen began doing live videos on Facebook. This endeavor has evolved into a regular web TV series “Living with Nature”. The LWN Foundation is partnered with the e360tv network. Stephen live-streams 3 times a week to e360tv, the LWN Foundation website, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple, Android TV, YouTube and Facebook. Be sure to download the e360tv application and watch on your smart TV. Stephen’s passion to help people has evolved into The LWN Live with Nature Foundation Inc., who offer a connection to Nature, Source and Community. He has over 300 videos on YouTube and is highly motivated to get the message of hope out to the world.
The LWN Foundation are affiliated with other reputable non-profit organizations and offer a variety of quality services, research projects and outreach programs. Their most recent project “A New Life Referral Center” in Sarasota, will offer a hand up to those in need. It is set to open soon. They will guide clients to resources that will help people reclaim a higher quality of life. Their philosophy is everybody has a right to be here. You can help them to help others by donating to this admirable cause on their website. If you’re interested in sponsorship, please send an email to admin@lwnfoundation.org
