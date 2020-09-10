2nd Saudi International Airshow welcomes Women in Aviation for the first time
Saudi Airshow 2021 is proud to announce the inaugural participation of the Women in Aviation Middle East Chapter.RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi International Airshow 2021, to be held February 16th to 18th in Riyadh, is proud to announce the inaugural participation of the Women in Aviation Middle East Chapter, a non-profit association dedicated to providing opportunities to women striving for careers in the aviation industry.
Launched in the UAE, this Chapter shines a light on female role models in the Middle East to demonstrate the many opportunities for women in the aviation sector. It is fueled by the possibilities of supporting current and future generations of women to achieve their goals and ambitions as they work side by side with men in the industry.
Saudi International Airshow forms part of the Vision 2030 program as the aviation sector continues to play an essential role in the diversification and expansion of the Saudi economy. Since the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has also included women’s rights in Vision 2030, exhibiting companies are supporting women and making more jobs available in aviation.
WAI-ME aims to bring together women working in all areas of aviation across the Middle East to inspire and encourage future generations of women to consider a fulfilling career in aviation, and is committed to ensuring its vision, mission & goals are comprehensively realized.
Vision: The Women In Aviation Middle East Chapter aims to broaden the outlook of women in this part of the world and empower them to see beyond the horizon and inspire them to soar to new heights to achieve unprecedented success in aviation.
Mission: The Women In Aviation Middle East Chapter’s main mission is to encourage and nurture women to consider and seek opportunities in aviation and aerospace by providing them with information, education, scholarship, internship, and comprehensive resources.
Goal: One of the major goals of the chapter is to engage members in an educational network to showcase the many contributions and achievements of regional women to the industry.
“We are delighted that the WAI-ME chapter will join us in February as it will help to cultivate a culture of understanding and appreciation for the Chapter’s vision within the local community, and the region as a whole. Women bring so much to aviation and WAI-ME is invaluable in supporting women at an extremely exciting time for Middle Eastern aviation,” commented Samantha Chastang, Executive Sales Manager for the event.
About Saudi International Airshow
To be held on 16th to 18th February 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi International Airshow is a business event and the only Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition of its kind in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it welcomes exhibitors and delegates from across the world.
Saudi International Airshow hosts a range of business, general, commercial aviation and aerospace exhibitors on a 100,000 sqm area which accommodates more than 100 aircraft ranging in size from single-engine and executive jets to commercial wide-body aircraft. Two exhibition halls hosting more than 450 exhibitors and international pavilions will showcase a full range of aviation and aerospace services and products to some 45,000 trade attendees.
More info: www.saudiairshow.aero
More info : www.waiorg.me
Didier MARY
4M EVENTS
+971559695924
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn