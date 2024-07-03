Women in Aviation Middle East to Host Insightful Conference on Air Mobility at the Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024
This year's conference will shine a spotlight on the transformative topic of Air Mobility, featuring a series of dynamic sessions, engaging panel discussions.
One of our major goals is to engage members in an educational network to showcase the many contributions and achievements of regional women to the industry, said WAI-ME’s President, Mervat Sultan.”ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UAE, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Air Expo 2024 is set to take the aviation industry by storm from November 19 to 21, 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). This year's conference will shine a spotlight on the transformative topic of Air Mobility, featuring a series of dynamic sessions, engaging panel discussions, and thought-provoking keynote addresses by 500 esteemed industry leaders and experts.
The Women in Aviation Middle East Chapter conference aims to delve into these critical advancements and address both the opportunities and challenges they present.
Conference Agenda Highlights
Innovations in Air Mobility
A discussion on the latest technological innovations in air mobility, including electric aircraft, urban air transport, and autonomous flying systems.
Challenges and Opportunities for Women in Air Mobility
Addressing the unique challenges women face in the air mobility sector and exploring opportunities for growth, leadership, and inclusivity.
Leadership in Aviation: Paving the Way for Future Generations
An informal, in-depth conversation with a prominent leader in aviation discussing their journey, leadership lessons, and advice for aspiring professionals.
Sustainability AI and the Future of Air Mobility
Exploring the role of artificial intelligence in air mobility, including advancements in AI technologies, automation in aircraft operations and policies promoting environmental responsibility.
The Role of Technology in Air Mobility Advancements and women in aviation
A focused talk on the critical role of technology in advancing air mobility, covering innovations such as AI, IoT, and data analytics in aviation. This session will also highlight the significant contributions of women in these technological advancements, showcasing their leadership, innovations, and impact on the future of air mobility.
We are very proud to have Women in Aviation returning to the Air Expo.
This nonprofit association is doing an amazing job of encouraging women to seek opportunities in the aviation industry.In only seven years, this group of dedicated ladies has become a reference in the aviation and aerospace sector in the Middle East. Their conference is a can't-miss event, and the Air Expo is a great opportunity to introduce them to a wide variety of careers. This year, the Air Expo is also co-located with MEAC: Middle East's largest aviation training event, a unique opportunity for Emirati citizens to discover the great potential for jobs in the aviation industry", said Didier MARY, GM of 4M Events.
One of our major goals is to engage members in an educational network to showcase the many contributions and achievements of regional women to the industry,” said WAI-ME’s President, Mervat Sultan. “Air Expo is a great platform for us to highlight female role models in the region.”
Exploring Air Mobility: A New Era in Aviation
Air Mobility represents a groundbreaking shift in the aviation industry, encompassing innovations in urban air transport, electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, autonomous flight technologies, and sustainable transportation solutions.
