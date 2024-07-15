Sanad confirms as a Key Sponsor to Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024
Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024 proudly announces Sanad, as a key sponsor at November 2024 aviation & aerospace event in ADNEC Capital Center.
We are thrilled to support the Air Expo 2024. Our participation reflects our commitment to advancing aerospace excellence and innovation and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s stature as a global aviation hub.”ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024 proudly announces Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), as a key sponsor and participant in the Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024. Scheduled to be held from 19th to 21st of November 2024 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024 anticipates drawing 18,000 visitors and over 250 manufacturers and suppliers.
— Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO
With over 37 years of operational experience, Sanad’s partnership with the Air Expo Abu Dhabi underscores its continued dedication to the advancement of the aerospace industry in the UAE. As a key sponsor, Sanad is set to play an integral role in the conference and exhibition, showcasing its latest accomplishments and contributions to the aerospace industry.
During the Expo, Sanad will engage in the global dialogue around the opportunities and challenges faced by the aviation sector. Sanad executives and experts will participate in panel discussions, keynote sessions, and technical presentations, sharing insights on emerging trends, technological disruptions, and best practices in aerospace. This participation underscores Sanad's support for the aviation industry and reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a global aviation hub.
Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO commented, "We are thrilled to support the Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024. Our participation reflects our commitment to advancing aerospace excellence and innovation and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s stature as a global aviation hub.”
The Air Expo 2024 is a unique platform that brings together aviation and aerospace industry leaders, professionals, enthusiasts, and students to network, exchange ideas and showcase the latest thinking, and technology in general aviation. It serves as a global venue for networking, knowledge sharing, and showcasing the latest aviation innovations, fostering the exchange of ideas among key stakeholders from around the world.
Didier Mary, General Manager of Air Expo added “As a globally renowned entity contributing to Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global aerospace and aviation hub, we’re honored to have Sanad partner Air Expo 2024 as a key sponsor”.
About Sanad :
Sanad Group (Sanad) is a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. With over 35 years of operational experience, Sanad provides leaders in commercial aviation with world-class maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and financing solutions.
About Air Expo :
The Air Expo Abu Dhabi brings together major players in Aviation & Aerospace and offers a unique platform for industry leadership through its high-level conference, latest developments and innovations in a remarkable and convenient location in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Capital.
Didier MARY
4M EVENTS
+971 55 969 5924
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn