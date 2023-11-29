Host City of Cape Town proud to support the inaugural African Air Expo 2024
City of Cape Town names official Host City for the inaugural African Air Expo 2024 !CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- African Air Expo 2024: Host City of Cape Town proud to support the inaugural international aviation exhibition
In a landmark collaboration between the organizers of the African Air Expo and the City of Cape Town, we are thrilled to announce the first-ever, Commercial & General Aviation, Air Cargo, Business Tourism, and Human Capital Development Exhibition and Conference, aptly named as "African Air Expo," set to take place in Cape Town between 12-14 February 2024.
This groundbreaking event promises to reshape the aviation and tourism landscape, offering a dynamic platform for the industry's global and regional players to converge, network, and explore exciting opportunities on the African continent.
“We are excited to welcome the organisers, delegates and visitors to the African Air Expo 2024 to Cape Town for what promises to be a wonderful convention and expo. Cape Town is proud to host – and also to support – this important event. We appreciate just how crucial the commercial aviation industry and various strands of tourism are for our local economy, and any efforts to boost these industries and explore new possibilities carries our full endorsement and encouragement. The City of Cape Town’s collaboration on this event is yet another way for us to enhance our reputation not only as a premier global tourist destination, but also as a gateway to South Africa and the Southern African region. We wish everyone attending the expo a wonderful event and a great stay in the Mother City.” said His Worship, Mayor of Cape Town.
The African Air Expo - Exhibition and Conference promises to be an exciting and informative event, featuring exhibitions, conferences, networking opportunities, and knowledge-sharing sessions for professionals in the aviation industry. This event will undoubtedly be a significant milestone for the industry in The Mother CIty and the broader South African region.
The African Air Expo reinforces the position of South Africa as a key player in aviation.
www.airexpo.co.za
The African Air Expo: A Gateway to Unparalleled Opportunities
The African Air Expo aspires to be the cornerstone event that brings together the multifaceted domains of commercial aviation, business tourism, and human capital development under one expansive roof. With a focus on the evolution and integration of these sectors, the Expo is poised to serve as a launchpad for innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth.
In addition to South African Airways' support, the African Air Expo - Exhibition and Conference is reaching out to other regional airlines to encourage them to participate by exhibiting in a specially dedicated Cape Town Airlines Pavilion. This pavilion will provide a unique platform for regional carriers to showcase their innovations, connect with industry experts, and promote their services to a global audience.
The African Air Expo brings together aviation and aerospace industry leaders and seasoned professionals with aviation enthusiasts, customers and students to network, exchange ideas and showcase the latest thinking, technology and equipment in the aviation industry.
The event will attract different skills of the aviation sector, including Commercial Aviation, MRO, Business & General Aviation, Airport Infrastructure, Human Capital Development in Aviation, Air Cargo, and eVTOL - The Future of Aviation.
The African Air Expo, 1st Aviation Convention & Exhibition for Africa, will be held in the Cape Town International Convention Center from 12th to 14th February 2024.
A Joint Endeavor with the City of Cape Town
The collaboration between the organizers of the African Air Expo and the City of Cape Town underscores the city's commitment to becoming a hub for aviation, business, and tourism. This initiative aims to bring significant economic and tourism benefits to the region, highlighting Cape Town's status as a global destination.
About the City of Cape Town
Cape Town, known for its natural beauty, cultural richness, and vibrant economy, is the ideal host for the African Air Expo. The City of Cape Town's dedication to fostering a conducive environment for aviation, business, and tourism sets the stage for a remarkable event.
About the African Air Expo
The African Air Expo is the first-ever comprehensive platform dedicated to showcasing the diverse facets of the aviation industry. By bringing together global and regional leaders in commercial aviation, business aviation, general aviation, air cargo, business tourism, and human capital development, the Expo is poised to be a catalyst for industry growth and innovation.
Didier MARY
ADONE EVENTS
+33 492975247
email us here