NEXCOM’s Network and Communication Solutions Group Gears Up for 5G’s Challenges with Fresh Technology

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXCOM’s Network and Communication Solutions Group (NCS), leading supplier of network appliances, is taking on the challenges of 5G technology with its newest uCPE (Universal Customer Premise Equipment) solutions. Under development the past three years, these solutions were developed through NCS’s active participation in early access programs of strategic partners in networking technology. These efforts materialized this quarter in several 5G proof-of-concept (POC) deployments across different regions of the world.Matthew Liu, NCS Director of Product Line Management, says, “The advent of 5G has become the ultimate driving force to commercialize technologies heartily discussed nowadays, such as AI, IoT, cyber security, and FWA (Fixed Wireless Access). Due to the requirements of eMBB (enhanced Mobile Broadband), URLLC (Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications), and mMTC (massive Machine Type Communications), which are all very critical in the 5G world, NEXCOM has launched a 100G NIC card and is collaborating with strategic partners to create 200G/400G cards.”NEXCOM expects that FWA technology will completely change IT infrastructure by using 5G wireless broadband to replace the last mile of fixed physical lines. NCS will soon introduce to the market “NexCPE,” a new uCPE product line based on FWA, as a welcome addition to NEXCOM’s product portfolio.About NEXCOM: Found in 1992, NEXCOM integrates diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and CommunicationSolutions unit. NCS focuses on high performance computing and network technology, and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS’s network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications.

