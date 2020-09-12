PRESS RELEASE: COVID-19 WREAKS HAVOC ON SICK KIDS, CAR PARADE SPARKS JOY
PARADE TO HELP MEDICALLY FRAGILE KIDS CONFINED TO THEIR HOMES FROM COVID-19SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To raise money and replace their annual Touch-A-Truck event, Coastal Kids Home Care is throwing their first parade Cruisin' for Coastal Kids Home Care. The procession will include first responder vehicles, old-fashioned cars, and kids who are well enough to join as guests of honor. The parade will be making stops at several of CKHC's patients. Everyone in attendance will be wearing masks, including the cars.
COVID-19 has negatively impacted so many, but has especially wreaked havoc on the lives of sick children. Medically fragile children already face severe restrictions, and the virus has limited their lives to the confines of their homes. Kids who are especially vulnerable won't be able to go outside until they are vaccinated for COVID-19, which still looks months, if not years, away.
Coastal Kids Home Care improves the quality of life for children healing from injury or short-term illness, coping with chronic conditions or developmental delays, and those facing the end-of-life. Their staff provides in-home nursing, specialized therapies, mental health services, social services and bereavement counseling to support the whole family. They have gone above and beyond during COVID-19 by bringing supplies and food to their families in need.
To donate, go to https://coastalkidshomecare.org/make-a-donation/
WHEN:
Saturday, September 12, 2020
TIME:
9:30 AM
WHERE:
PRx Digital
991 W Hedding St #201
San Jose, CA 95126
VISUALS:
- Press conference featuring the CEO, a patient and her parents, and a large donation
- Interview with a child/family that is stuck at home that the parade will be passing
- First responder vehicles with "masks" on the front grill
- Old-fashioned cars, trucks, and standard vehicles
- A 50+ car parade
- Kids in windows waving, holding thank you signs
- Families in cars with signs and decorations
- Guests of honor in the parade wearing crowns
WHO:
- Margy Mayfield, Founder & CEO, Coastal Kids Home Care
- TJ Rodgers, Caravan Champion, Clos De La Tech
- Gabriella Cosner & Family, Rare Cancer Survivor and Former Patient, Coastal Kids Home Care
- Ruth Shapiro, LCSW, Director of Palliative Care and Bereavement, Coastal Kids Home Care
Contact:
Cassie Waggy, Coastal Kids Home Care
(209)923-2568 | cwaggy@coastalkidshomecare.org
Terry Downing, PRxDigital
(408) 838-0962 | terry_downing@prxdigital.com
About Coastal Kids Home Care:
Coastal Kids was founded based on the idea that children deserve high-quality home health care and that this service could be offered with very low overhead. After more than two decades as a pediatric nurse, Margy Mayfield knew what children living with serious-illness most wanted - to simply be home. Kids thrive when they can sleep in their own beds, eat their favorite foods, and spend time with their friends. In June 2005, Margy co-founded Coastal Kids Home Care, California’s only pediatric home health agency. Coastal Kids Home Care improves the quality of life for children healing from injury or short-term illness, coping with chronic conditions or developmental delays, and those facing the end-of-life. https://coastalkidshomecare.org/
PRxDigital | 991 W Hedding St. #201, San Jose, CA 95126 | 408.287.1700 | https://www.prxdigital.com/
Terry Downing
PRxDigital
+ +1 408-838-0962
Cruisin' for Coastal Kids Home Care