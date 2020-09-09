Middlesex Barracks Car vs Bicycle Crash
CASE#: 20A303848
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/8/2020
STREET: U.S Route 2
TOWN: East Montpelier
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Packard Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: None
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Robert Boisvert
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Graniteville, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Trailer Fender, cosmetic damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Stephanie Rieke
AGE: 40
HELMET? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Specialized
VEHICLE MODEL: Como
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front Tire/Electrical Components
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 9/8/2020, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex
barracks responded to the intersection of U.S Route 2 and Packard Rd, in the
town of East Montpelier for a report of a motor vehicle collision with a
bicyclist. Investigation revealed Operator #1 (Boisvert) was travelling west on
U.S Route 2 in a truck towing a trailer. Operator #1 saw Operator #2 (Rieke) on
a bicycle and assumed they had enough time to complete the right turn onto
Packard Rd. Operator #1 did not realize Vehicle #2 was a Bicycle with an
electric motor which was travelling faster than anticipated.
Operator #1 stated when he realized how close Vehicle #2 was, they attempted to
accelerate. Vehicle #2 struck the passenger side fender and tire of the trailer
Vehicle #1 was pulling. Operator #2 stated they were travelling East on U.S
Route 2 at 21 mph when they looked down for a brief moment. Operator #2 stated
when they looked back up Vehicle #1 was directly in front of them.
Operator #1 was wearing their seatbelt, airbags were not deployed, and was
uninjured. Operator #2 was wearing a helmet and suffered suspected minor
injuries. Operator #2 was transported by East Montpelier EMS to Central Vermont
Medical Cent for evaluation of injuries.
The Vermont State Police would like you remind motorist to use caution when
approaching, and turning in front of bicycles. Bicycles powered by electric
motors, commonly referred to as "E-Bikes" are able to move more quickly than
traditional bicycles and are becoming increasingly popular, thus motorists are
urged to use more caution. Similarly, users of this new mode of transportation
are advised to use caution when operating in traffic, as motorists may not be
aware of the speed at which they are travelling.
