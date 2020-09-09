Middlesex Barracks Car vs Bicycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A303848

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/8/2020

STREET: U.S Route 2

TOWN: East Montpelier

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Packard Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: None

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert Boisvert

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Graniteville, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Trailer Fender, cosmetic damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Stephanie Rieke

AGE: 40

HELMET? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Specialized

VEHICLE MODEL: Como

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front Tire/Electrical Components

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 9/8/2020, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex

barracks responded to the intersection of U.S Route 2 and Packard Rd, in the

town of East Montpelier for a report of a motor vehicle collision with a

bicyclist. Investigation revealed Operator #1 (Boisvert) was travelling west on

U.S Route 2 in a truck towing a trailer. Operator #1 saw Operator #2 (Rieke) on

a bicycle and assumed they had enough time to complete the right turn onto

Packard Rd. Operator #1 did not realize Vehicle #2 was a Bicycle with an

electric motor which was travelling faster than anticipated.

Operator #1 stated when he realized how close Vehicle #2 was, they attempted to

accelerate. Vehicle #2 struck the passenger side fender and tire of the trailer

Vehicle #1 was pulling. Operator #2 stated they were travelling East on U.S

Route 2 at 21 mph when they looked down for a brief moment. Operator #2 stated

when they looked back up Vehicle #1 was directly in front of them.

Operator #1 was wearing their seatbelt, airbags were not deployed, and was

uninjured. Operator #2 was wearing a helmet and suffered suspected minor

injuries. Operator #2 was transported by East Montpelier EMS to Central Vermont

Medical Cent for evaluation of injuries.

The Vermont State Police would like you remind motorist to use caution when

approaching, and turning in front of bicycles. Bicycles powered by electric

motors, commonly referred to as "E-Bikes" are able to move more quickly than

traditional bicycles and are becoming increasingly popular, thus motorists are

urged to use more caution. Similarly, users of this new mode of transportation

are advised to use caution when operating in traffic, as motorists may not be

aware of the speed at which they are travelling.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: None

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: NA

COURT DATE/TIME: NA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov