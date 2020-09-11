Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,896 in the last 365 days.

HOMEFIRST SERVICES UPLIFTS AND PROTECTS UNHOUSED FROM COVID-19: GRAND OPENING OF EMERGENCY INTERIM HOUSING COMMUNITY

Aerial View of HomeFirst Services' New Interim Housing Community

HomeFirst Services' New Emergency Interim Housing Community Units

Inside one of HomeFirst Services' Emergency Interim Housing Units

San José and HomeFirst Services have developed Emergency Interim Housing (EIH) communities to help protect unhoused people from COVID-19

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overhead view gives a glimpse of the scale of San Jose’s first Emergency Interim Housing facilities opening this week at Bernal and Monterey Hwy.

The interior of each unit has a room fitted with a bed, table and chair along with a separate 3-piece private bathroom.

WHAT: HomeFirst Services, a leader in ending homelessness in Santa Clara County, is holding the grand opening for the first of two Emergency Interim Housing sites.

In response to the COVID-19 emergency and the City of San José shelter crisis declaration, the City has developed Emergency Interim Housing (EIH) communities to help protect unhoused people from disease, slow the spread of COVID-19, and expand the City's interim housing capacity after the emergency recedes. Unhoused individuals are vulnerable to COVID-19 and unhealthy air quality due to the fires; the city and HomeFirst Services are taking necessary and urgent action to get this housing site open.

Donate: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E351324&id=2
Visit our website: https://www.homefirstscc.org/

WHEN:
September 11, 2020

TIME:
1:45 PM

WHERE:
6066 Monterey Rd
San Jose, CA 95138
(Bernal and Monterey highway, across from Valero gas station)


WHO:
Sam Liccardo, Mayor of San Jose
Stephanie Demos, CMO, HomeFirst Services
Rene Ramirez, COO, HomeFirst Services
Clients of HomeFirst Services

Contact:
Stephanie Demos, HomeFirst Services
(408)642-9738 | sdemos@homefirstscc.org

Terry Downing, PRxDigital
(408) 838-0962 | terry_downing@prxdigital.com

About HomeFirst Services:
﻿
HomeFirst™ is a leading provider of services, shelter, and housing opportunities to the homeless and those at risk of homelessness in Santa Clara County. The organization serves more than 5,000 adults, veterans, families, and youth each year at nine locations, including the Boccardo Reception Center, the county's largest homeless services center. With 40 years of experience, they've learned that everyone has the potential to get housed and stay housed. HomeFirst Services is relentlessly focused on eliminating barriers to housing and creating stability for everyone they serve.

PRxDigital | 991 W Hedding St. #201, San Jose, CA 95126 408.287.1700

Teresa Downing
PRxDigital
+1 408-838-0962
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

HOMEFIRST SERVICES UPLIFTS AND PROTECTS UNHOUSED FROM COVID-19: GRAND OPENING OF EMERGENCY INTERIM HOUSING COMMUNITY

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Human Rights, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.