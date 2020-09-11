HOMEFIRST SERVICES UPLIFTS AND PROTECTS UNHOUSED FROM COVID-19: GRAND OPENING OF EMERGENCY INTERIM HOUSING COMMUNITY
San José and HomeFirst Services have developed Emergency Interim Housing (EIH) communities to help protect unhoused people from COVID-19SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overhead view gives a glimpse of the scale of San Jose’s first Emergency Interim Housing facilities opening this week at Bernal and Monterey Hwy.
The interior of each unit has a room fitted with a bed, table and chair along with a separate 3-piece private bathroom.
WHAT: HomeFirst Services, a leader in ending homelessness in Santa Clara County, is holding the grand opening for the first of two Emergency Interim Housing sites.
In response to the COVID-19 emergency and the City of San José shelter crisis declaration, the City has developed Emergency Interim Housing (EIH) communities to help protect unhoused people from disease, slow the spread of COVID-19, and expand the City's interim housing capacity after the emergency recedes. Unhoused individuals are vulnerable to COVID-19 and unhealthy air quality due to the fires; the city and HomeFirst Services are taking necessary and urgent action to get this housing site open.
WHEN:
September 11, 2020
TIME:
1:45 PM
WHERE:
6066 Monterey Rd
San Jose, CA 95138
(Bernal and Monterey highway, across from Valero gas station)
WHO:
Sam Liccardo, Mayor of San Jose
Stephanie Demos, CMO, HomeFirst Services
Rene Ramirez, COO, HomeFirst Services
Clients of HomeFirst Services
Contact:
Stephanie Demos, HomeFirst Services
(408)642-9738 | sdemos@homefirstscc.org
Terry Downing, PRxDigital
(408) 838-0962 | terry_downing@prxdigital.com
About HomeFirst Services:
HomeFirst™ is a leading provider of services, shelter, and housing opportunities to the homeless and those at risk of homelessness in Santa Clara County. The organization serves more than 5,000 adults, veterans, families, and youth each year at nine locations, including the Boccardo Reception Center, the county's largest homeless services center. With 40 years of experience, they've learned that everyone has the potential to get housed and stay housed. HomeFirst Services is relentlessly focused on eliminating barriers to housing and creating stability for everyone they serve.
