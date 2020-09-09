Naperville Women's Health Center Continues Growth
The Wright Center for Women's Health in Naperville, IL will add 30 percent more staff by the end of 2020.
My 10-year target is to be recognized as America’s Preferred Women’s Center for Executive Level Testing and Quality Care.”NAPERVILLE, IL, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the addition of 9 new healthcare professionals in the coming months, The Wright Center for Women’s Health in Naperville, IL will continue to be one of the fastest-growing healthcare facilities in the Chicagoland area, the practice recently announced.
Founded by Dr. Kimberly E. Wright in 2012, The Wright Center operates on the principle of providing exceptional Personalized Luxury Healthcare to the Naperville and surrounding area. With the addition of about 30 percent more staff, The Center will continue on its path to being one of the largest women’s healthcare providers in the area.
In recent weeks, The Center has hired an additional Board Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist, an Operations Manager and two Registered Nurses.
“I am embarking upon an exceedingly difficult task,” said Dr. Wright. “My 10-year target is to be recognized as America’s Preferred Women’s Center for Executive Level Testing and Quality Care. Growing our team with the very best healthcare providers available will ensure we reach our audacious goals.”
In addition to those already hired, by the end of 2020 the practice also will have hired a Chief Financial Officer, Chief Experience Officer, Lab Manager, and Physician’s Assistant.
Most notably, The Center’s plan to hire a CFO will allow the practice to effectively manage risk and provide an organizational structure to long term financial stability.
“For a small practice the positions of CFO and COO may seem out of place,” Dr. Wright said. “However, we are positioning ourselves for much more growth in the coming years and filling these positions today make that growth all the more possible.”
For those interested in a future career at The Wright Center for Women’s Health, please visit our Careers page to view our open positions and discover links to our application process.
About The Wright Center for Women’s Health
The Wright Center for Women’s Health in Naperville, IL. is low volume, high-quality healthcare concierge practice. The practice runs on the Entrepreneurial Operating System which provides a solid foundational structure for our team members to be most successful in their roles.
The company’s Core Values make up a culture that includes Growth, Hospitality, Extreme Attention to Detail, Llama Unicorn (Going above and beyond), Entrepreneurial and Compassion.
