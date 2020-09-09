Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,618 in the last 365 days.

REMINDER TO REMOVE HAY BALES FROM THE RIGHT OF WAY

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-3265  

 

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation reminds land owners hay remaining in highway ditches after Oct. 1 is deemed illegal. 

After Oct. 1, the department will remove or authorize the removal of any illegal hay bales remaining in the public right of way. 

Any person wishing to claim ownership of illegal bales must obtain a permit from the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Those permits are issued on a first-come first-served basis and allow permit holders to take ownership of any illegal hay bale. 

Permits are available at Department of Transportation area offices in the following communities: Aberdeen Region (Aberdeen, Huron, Watertown); Mitchell Region (Mitchell, Sioux Falls, Yankton); Pierre Region (Pierre, Winner, Mobridge); Rapid City Region (Belle Fourche, Custer, Rapid City). Phone numbers can be found on the website at https://dot.sd.gov/inside-sddot by clicking on the appropriate region. 

For more information, contact the Division of Operations at 605-773-3571. 

- 30 -

You just read:

REMINDER TO REMOVE HAY BALES FROM THE RIGHT OF WAY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.