Shaftsbury Barracks // Home Improvement Fraud
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B302864
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: August 17, 2020- August 27, 2020
LOCATION: Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud
ACCUSED: Arthur Raymond Barber
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
Victim: Gabrielle Rynes
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 27, 2020, at approximately 1314 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks began a criminal investigation regarding a potential home improvement fraud. Extensive investigation obtained bank records and witness statements, indicating probable cause that Arthur R. Barber neglected to complete renovations for which he received payment for. On September 9, 2020, Barber was located and issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division on December 21, 2020, at 0815 hours.
LODGED: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 21, 2020, at 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Shawn Sommers
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Field Station
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury,VT 05262