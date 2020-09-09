Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks // Home Improvement Fraud

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

                                                                                                   

CASE#: 20B302864

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers                                                                         

STATION: Shaftsbury                     

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: August 17, 2020- August 27, 2020

LOCATION:  Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

                      

 

ACCUSED: Arthur Raymond Barber

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

Victim: Gabrielle Rynes

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 27, 2020, at approximately 1314 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks began a criminal investigation regarding a potential home improvement fraud. Extensive investigation obtained bank records and witness statements, indicating probable cause that Arthur R. Barber neglected to complete renovations for which he received payment for. On September 9, 2020, Barber was located and issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division on December 21, 2020, at 0815 hours.

 

 

LODGED: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 21, 2020, at 0815 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262

 

 

 

